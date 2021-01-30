The Dig: Sutton Hoo hopes Netflix film will boost visitor numbers
A film about an Anglo-Saxon burial ground will provide a "wonderful opportunity" for the site to "bounce back" from Covid-19, the National Trust said.
The trust, which runs Sutton Hoo near Woodbridge, Suffolk, hopes The Dig will lead to a post-lockdown visitor boost.
The Netflix film is about the discovery in 1939 of a king's burial ship and stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.
Manager Nick Collinson said it was a "really exciting" opportunity.
The Dig tells the story of how landowner Edith Pretty asked local archaeologist Basil Brown to investigate a series of mysterious earth mounds on her estate, on the Deben estuary.
He discovered a royal burial chamber, which included a warrior's helmet, a gold belt buckle, sword and shield, believed to have belonged to East Anglia's 7th Century ruler King Rædwald.
The horde of Anglo-Saxon treasures, unearthed just as World War Two was breaking out, has been described as "one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time" and revolutionised understanding of early England.
The Dig has generated excitement locally, with the East Anglian Daily Times giving up its frontpage to a nostalgic advert for the film.
Filming also took place at Thorpeness Beach, Shingle Street, Snape and Boyton Marsh.
It’s a special edition of @EADT24 today.— East Anglian Daily Times (@EADT24) January 29, 2021
We’ve teamed up with @NetflixUK for this front page promo, marking the release of #TheDig
It’s a nod to our 1939 exclusive about the Sutton Hoo discovery, complete with authentic 1939 masthead. pic.twitter.com/T2mrjTPboU
Mr Collinson said Sutton Hoo had only been open for local walkers during the lockdown restrictions, but it would normally attract 100,000 people a year.
He hopes the "Hollywood effect" will generate more public interest which could result in 140,000 visitors this year.
"In terms of Sutton Hoo, the opportunity that a film like this gives us to grow our business back in 2021 to 2022 is really exciting," he said.
"It remains one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time and we look forward to welcoming people back with renewed interest in one of Suffolk's great treasures when lockdown restrictions ease."
Some £4m has been spent on Sutton Hoo in recent years to improve its visitor experience, including a new viewing tower overlooking the royal burial mound.
The Dig is on Netflix from 29 January.