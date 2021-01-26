Bessie Coulson, 105, from Suffolk, 'flooded' with birthday cards
A woman who turned 105 has received more than 200 birthday cards following an appeal by her care home.
Bessie Coulson who lives at Garrett House care home in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, was unable to celebrate with her family due to the pandemic.
It meant she had to forego a visit from her six great-grandchildren and the mayor.
Care home manager, Karen Squirell put the call out for cards to "try and make a fuss of her another way".
"There can't be many people who are 105 now," she said.
She said Mrs Coulson, who also received a card from the Queen, was "overwhelmed by the affection, but really happy".
She described her resident as "a real character who loves walking around the home".
"She has a great presence and salutes all the male residents as she walks past. When Bessie's coming through, everybody moves for her," Ms Squirell said.
Mrs Coulson who was married to one of Winston Churchill's bodyguards, celebrated her birthday with a special lunch on Tuesday with three other residents.