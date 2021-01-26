Covid-19: Ipswich sports centre opens as mass vaccination site
A county that was trailing behind the rest of the country for immunising people aged over 80 has got its first mass vaccination centre.
The hub at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich is one of 32 new sites opening across the country this week.
Latest government data showed Suffolk and north-east Essex had vaccinated 36% of people aged over 80 with a first dose, compared to a UK figure of 75%.
Health officials said they were "ramping up" the programme.
Figures placed Suffolk and north-east Essex at the bottom of the table nationally for vaccinating the older age group.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), which is coordinating the vaccination centres across Suffolk and parts of Essex, said the new centre can vaccinate thousands of people each week.
It said it offered people an additional option to the hospital hubs and GP-led vaccination services.
Nigel Leonard, executive director of strategy and transformation at EPUT, said: "We know how important the opening of this new large-scale vaccination centre will be to the people of Suffolk as we accelerate vaccinations in the county in our continued fight against Covid-19.
"I would like to thank my NHS colleagues, partners and everyone involved who've worked incredibly hard to open this centre so that we can help protect those most at risk as quickly as possible."
The NHS has urged people not to contact the health service to seek a vaccine, but to wait to be contacted.
EPUT said letters had been sent out in the last few days to people aged 70 and over who live in the vicinity of the new centre, inviting them to book an appointment through the national booking service online or over the phone.
