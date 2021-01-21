BBC News

Minke whale washes up on Lowestoft beach

image captionHM Coastguard Lowestoft said it was called to South Beach just before 07:30 GMT

A minke whale has been found dead on a Suffolk beach.

HM Coastguard Lowestoft said its team was called to South Beach, near the Claremont Pier, just before 07:30 GMT and found the dead animal had been washed up.

A member of the public had spotted it near to the lifeguard hut.

The local council has been informed and arrangements are being made to remove the whale from the beach, the coastguard said.

HM Coastguard said the HM Receiver of Wreck had informed the Natural History Museum of the find but it was unable to come to the site, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lowestoft Police has warned people visiting the beach to be mindful of social distancing guidelines and to keep dogs on a lead.

image captionThe dead animal was spotted by a member of the public near to the lifeguard hut
image captionScientists are unable to come to the site, due to Covid-19 restrictions

