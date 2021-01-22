Covid-19: Bury St Edmunds nurse's rash warning
A nurse whose toddler tested positive for coronavirus after developing a rash has said she wants to raise awareness of the potential symptom.
Jade Roberts, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, said she was shocked when 17-month-old Bertie tested positive.
The mother-of-three said: "When the rash came up, Covid didn't enter my mind."
She said the red spots puzzled her GP, who thought it looked like an allergic reaction.
Mrs Roberts, a nurse at West Suffolk Hospital, said she decided to take Bertie for a drive-through test as she "wasn't convinced" the doctor was correct.
After the positive result, she said she shared photos of Bertie's rash on Facebook to make people aware, including colleagues and healthcare professionals.
The 34-year-old said: "You're constantly told the symptoms are a high temperature, loss of taste or smell or a continuous cough."
The NHS says the main symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.
It says most people with coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms.
However, a small study by Spanish doctors found five rashes, including Covid toe, affected some hospital patients diagnosed with Covid-19.
Mrs Roberts, whose Facebook post was shared 4,000 times, said other parents had contacted her to say they had a similar experience.
She said Bertie's rash started on his right hand, "presented initially like hives" and was "tender to touch".
He developed a runny nose and the rash later spread to his cheeks, ears, knees and stomach.
Another mum recently urged parents to be alert to symptoms such as mottled skin and sickness.
Dr Michael Head, at the University of Southampton, previously said rashes were a well-known side effect of many viral infections and it was not yet fully known why inflammation occurs in some patients but not others.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "An expert and independent scientific group keeps the list of symptoms of Covid-19 under constant review as our understanding of the virus continues to evolve."
