Covid-19 tiers: Suffolk moves to tier 4 from 26 December Published duration 27 minutes ago

image caption There have been almost 1,500 new Covid cases in Suffolk in the week to 18 December

Suffolk will move into England's tier four of coronavirus restrictions.

The county, currently in tier two, will be moved into tier four from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, the government has announced.

The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.

There have been almost 1,500 new Covid cases across the county in the week to 18 December - up 81% on the previous week.

The overall rate of infection in Suffolk is 188 per 100,000 people, up from 67 per 100,000 two weeks ago.

In the past week, Mid Suffolk cases have increased by 192%, West Suffolk 176% and Babergh by 166%.

Matthew Hicks, the Conservative leader of Suffolk County Council and chair of Suffolk's Local Outbreak Engagement Board, said: "While it is not the news any of us wanted to hear, it comes as no surprise that Suffolk finds itself in tier four given the rates of infection in recent days.

"The figures speak for themselves. This rise in cases, exacerbated by a more infectious variant, means increased pressure on the National Health Service and its partners, who are in the front line in the fight against Covid-19.

"We now must use this move into tier four status as a spring-board from which to re-double our efforts in working together to bring rates down. This is our opportunity to halt the spread of the virus and enable us to move back into tier two."

What are the new restrictions in tier four?

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:

Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education

All non-essential shops must close

Hairdressers and nail bars must close

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close

You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances

"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they can't work from home, they shouldn't go to work.

What can you do in tier four?

Activities still allowed include:

Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone

Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open

You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies

Communal religious worship

Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents