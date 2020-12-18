Woodbridge renovation death: Dale Baker named as man who died
- Published
A man who died when part of a building fell on to him in a back garden has been named as 30-year-old Dale Baker.
The wall collapsed during renovation work at the home in Haughgate Close, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended but Mr Baker, from Felixstowe, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint investigation is being carried out by Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
After the incident, a neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the BBC there had been building works happening for the past couple of weeks.