Woodbridge death: Man dies after garden building falls on to him
- Published
A man has died after part of a building fell on him in a back garden.
Emergency services went to Haughgate Close, Woodbridge, in Suffolk, where renovation work was taking place, at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a "casualty trapped in a confined space".
The victim, aged in his 40s, died at the scene. Suffolk Police said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident.
A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the BBC there had been building works happening for the past couple of weeks.