Python found dead on shore near Orwell Bridge in Suffolk
An animal rescue charity has expressed concern about keeping snakes as pets after a python was found dead on a river shore.
The RSPCA comment came after an 8ft (2.44m) reticulated python was discovered near the Orwell Bridge, near Ipswich, on Monday.
A black plastic bag and a pair of gloves were found near the snake.
RSPCA inspector Jason Finch said no "obvious health issues or injuries" could account for the reptile's death.
"At this stage we do not know if the snake was dead when it was dumped at this location or if it had been abandoned and perished in the elements."
The charity said it was "unlikely" that it was an escapee as the location it was found in was relatively remote.
"Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn't unusual and we receive thousands of calls a year relating to reptiles, like snakes and lizards, many of which have been abandoned by their owners," said Mr Finch.
"Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy."
Snakes are not able to produce their own body heat so they rely on their environment to maintain body temperatures.
If they become too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill.
The RSPCA urged prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research their needs before looking after one.
