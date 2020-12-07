BBC News

Aldeburgh: Suspected beach bomb turns out to be upturned bucket

Published
image copyrightAldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionThe "bomb" was reported on Sunday, but a closer look on Monday showed it to be an upturned bucket

A suspected bomb discovered on a beach turned out to be nothing more than an upturned bucket.

Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team said its discovery at Sizewell, Suffolk, on Sunday prompted a joint operation with a Royal Navy bomb disposal team.

However, a closer look at the "suspected ordnance" revealed it to be a sand-filled pail.

The coastguard said: "It is always best to be cautious if you see anything unusual along our coastline."

image copyrightAldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionBomb disposal experts found the object was nothing more sinister than a sand-filled bucket
image copyrightAldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team
image captionThe Coastguard and a Royal Navy bomb disposal team were called to the scene of the suspected ordnance

