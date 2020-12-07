Aldeburgh: Suspected beach bomb turns out to be upturned bucket
A suspected bomb discovered on a beach turned out to be nothing more than an upturned bucket.
Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team said its discovery at Sizewell, Suffolk, on Sunday prompted a joint operation with a Royal Navy bomb disposal team.
However, a closer look at the "suspected ordnance" revealed it to be a sand-filled pail.
The coastguard said: "It is always best to be cautious if you see anything unusual along our coastline."
