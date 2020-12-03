Little Stonham pub death: Woman had been in fight, inquest told
- Published
A woman who died after a party in a pub was at more than twice the drink-drive limit and had been in a fight with another guest, an inquest has heard.
Irina Kuzmina, 45, died at The Magpie, Little Stonham, Suffolk, on 10 November 2019.
She had been involved in an "altercation" with a woman beforehand but two pathology reports found no evidence of traumatic injury.
Coroner Nigel Parsley recorded an open conclusion at the inquest in Ipswich.
A woman, 52, from Dagenham, east London, arrested on suspicion of murder was released by police last month with no further action.
Ms Kuzmina, a Lithuanian national from Purfleet, Essex, had attended the birthday party with her partner of 25 years, Leonid Cuiko. The couple have two children.
Some of the 17 guests had stayed overnight at the pub beside the A140, and the inquest was told that during the evening an "altercation" had taken place between the deceased and another woman.
Mr Parsley said this amounted to a "grapple with another lady" and some "hair-pulling".
The incident was over within a minute, a witness said.
'White as paper'
Ms Kuzmina had then fallen asleep in a room with five or six others, including her husband, when one of the occupants noticed her lips had turned blue.
Others described her as having turned as "white as a sheet of paper".
Pub landlady Vaida Lapene called an ambulance at about 03:30 GMT.
Paramedics and police described seeing vomit in her hair and on her clothes, and despite their efforts to revive her, she was declared dead at the scene.
Two reports from pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow found levels of alcohol in Ms Kuzmina's body amounting to more than twice the drink-drive limit, but no evidence of traumatic injury.
She concluded the medical cause of death was unascertained, but had not involved a third party.
The coroner said there was no evidence the altercation had been the cause of Ms Kuzmina's death.