Cyclist killed in Trimley St Martin crash was 'fittest granddad'
A cyclist who died following a crash with a lorry has been named by police.
Andrew Down, 69, was hit by the Iveco lorry, at Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, near Felixstowe, Suffolk, on 26 November.
He was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance but died three days later.
The retired Essex Police inspector was described by his family as the "fittest" granddad with "a passion for life like no other".
In a statement, his family said he was a "wonderful, loud, gregarious character" who had been deeply involved with helping his local community, including taking schoolchildren on expeditions as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.
The keen runner and mountaineer from Felixstowe also ran a local rambling group, organised walking weekends and volunteered to mentor young people coming out of care.
"He was an inspiration to all those that knew and loved him. His final act of generosity was the gift of life to others, having registered as an organ donor," said his family.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.