BBC News

Hunt for life-sentence Hollesley Bay prison absconder

Published
image copyrightSuffolk Police
image captionRobert Maxfield is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving

An inmate serving a life sentence has gone on the run from jail.

Robert Maxfield, 42, was last seen at HMP Hollesley Bay, a category D open prison near Woodbridge, Suffolk, at about 16:45 BST on Saturday.

Maxfield is serving a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving and police said he has been recalled to prison for further offences of burglary with intent to steal.

He is described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Maxfield is about 1.8m (5ft 11in), tall and has a black panther tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on left forearm.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

image captionHMP Hollesley Bay is an open prison on the Suffolk coast near Woodbridge

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Woodbridge