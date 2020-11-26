North Sea wind farms: First apprentices 'break stereotypes'
The first two apprentices recruited by one of the world's largest offshore wind farms said they applied "to break the stereotypical role of a woman".
Jovita Beeston, 18, from Norwich, and Hope, 17, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, have begun the three-year training with East Anglia One.
They will be based at ScottishPower Renewables' £2.5bn 102-turbine wind farm off the Suffolk coast.
Principal site manager Steven Hodger said more than 150 people applied.
Ms Beeston, who studied engineering at University Technical College Norfolk, said she applied for the apprenticeship "to break the stereotypical role of a woman and a woman in engineering".
"I like engineering because it's a hands-on project," she added.
Hope said: "I feel like it's a good thing that I'm doing it, because then it shows other girls and other women they can do it as well... it's better that more females come into this role because it feels... more equal."
The apprenticeship programme includes on-the-job learning and work experience, combined with classroom studies.
They are the only women on their course at the East Coast College Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft.
The mechatronics maintenance apprentice technicians will visit the windfarm for the first time next year.
East Anglia One provides enough power for nearly 600,000 homes and 100 jobs have been created at the £25m operations and maintenance base in Lowestoft.
