Lowestoft's third crossing gets government approval

Published
image copyrightSuffolk County Council
image captionArtist's impression of plans for the third crossing of Lake Lothing, which divides south and north Lowestoft

A third water crossing for Lowestoft has been given final approval by the government.

It means construction of the £125m Gull Wing bridge can start, using £73.4m of Department for Transport funding.

"Any doubts are now over and we will get spades into the ground early in the new year," said Matthew Hicks, Tory leader of Suffolk County Council.

The authority will now sign construction contracts and the bridge is expected to open in summer 2023.

It is hoped the crossing will reduce congestion in and around the town, particularly around the Bascule Bridge, and help attract investment.

"It will be an infrastructure project of national importance and a really significant step forward for the town and the whole of the east coast region," said Mr Hicks.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet had already agreed to borrow extra funds for additional costs, and it has also built in a contingency pot of £19m to cover unforeseen costs, taking the total budget for the project to £145m.

image captionThe third crossing will be between the existing Bascule Bridge (pictured) at the eastern end of the waterway and the other crossing at Oulton Broad
image copyrightSuffolk County Council
image captionLike the Bascule Bridge, it will raise to allow tall boats to pass
image copyrightSuffolk County Council
image captionIt is hoped the bridge will be in use by the summer of 2023

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, said the news was "extremely welcome".

"Our skyline is about to change forever, for the better," he added.

Steve Gallant, Tory leader of East Suffolk Council, said: "It's great to hear that work on the Gull Wing can now begin.

"Lowestoft and the region should be proud of all the ambition and vision being developed to support local residents and businesses."

