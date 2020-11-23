King's Lynn: Man admits to 96 child sexual abuse charges
- Published
A labourer who pretended to be multiple teenage girls online has admitted 96 sex abuse offences against 51 boys aged four to 14.
David Wilson, 36, of Kirstead, King's Lynn, Norfolk, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.
The National Crime Agency said Wilson created fake identities on Facebook and other social networking sites before approaching his victims.
Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for sentencing on 12 January.
