Ipswich man who drove car into group after fight jailed
- Published
A man who deliberately drove a car into a group of people after a fight outside a pub has been jailed for 18 years.
Thomas Broughton, 32, mounted the pavement and injured three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich on 8 March.
Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempting to cause GBH and dangerous driving. He was cleared of attempted murder.
After sentencing, Suffolk Police said his actions were "extremely mindless".
Ipswich Crown Court heard the fight broke out outside The Waterlily after Broughton thought a group of people were laughing at him.
He was led away by friends but got into his black Audi A3 and drove back to the group, intentionally mounting the pavement and driving into them just after midnight.
One of the victims had serious head and brain injuries and only left a rehabilitation centre in August after five months of treatment. He is currently only able to walk short distances with assistance, police said.
During the trial, Broughton denied deliberately driving at the men and said he had not intended to kill anyone or cause serious harm, claiming he accidently swerved on to the pavement after "seeing a flash".
As well as the jail term, Broughton received a four-year driving ban.
Temp Det Supt David Henderson said: "There is no doubt in my mind that Thomas Broughton mounted the pavement intentionally and with the clear intent to cause harm to the group of men walking there.
He said it was a "dangerous action, motivated, at most, by a minor skirmish outside a pub", and the sentences reflected the "seriousness" of the crimes.
