Sizewell C: Nuclear power plant bosses 'are listening to locals'
- Published
Bosses behind a new nuclear power station have told local communities they are "listening" after making "important" changes to the plans.
The government is close to giving the go-ahead to Sizewell C in Suffolk.
EDF Energy has pledged to increase rail and sea deliveries during construction and reduce the plant's impact on local beauty spots.
Alison Downes from the Stop Sizewell C campaign said the project was "ridiculously expensive".
A 30-day public consultation starts on Wednesday.
It comes as the prime minister announced plans for a "green industrial revolution", banning sales of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030 and creating jobs in industries such as nuclear.
EDF Energy has previously been accused of "not listening to Suffolk and its communities".
Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, Sizewell C managing director, said he hoped the changes would help local people see that the "benefits" of the project would "far outweigh" potential impacts during construction.
It also proposes to reduce the use of land on the Sizewell estate designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) by working closely with Sizewell A, which is being decommissioned.
There are also plans to create fen meadow, employ 1,500 apprentices and build a 30m (98ft) single-span bridge to reduce the impact on Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) land.
Mr Cadoux-Hudson said: "We take the feedback from the councils, MPs and local people extremely seriously and would like to make these updates to our proposals in good time so they can be considered by the Planning Inspectorate and all interested parties during the next phase of this process."
Ms Downes said: "Sizewell C remains a ridiculously expensive project. It will not contribute to net zero until about 2040, won't help level up the UK and, of course, it threatens the internationally famous wildlife reserves that we have on our doorstep."
Therese Coffey, Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal, said it was "currently the only large scale site [in the country] available for future investment."
The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed changes until 18 December.
Nuclear power's role in the UK's future energy strategy is to be discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the chancellor and business secretary at a meeting this month.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk