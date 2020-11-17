City and Colour producer Karl Bareham 'died scuba diving'
- Published
A music producer died on a diving trip while on tour with a band in Australia, an inquest heard.
Karl Bareham had been travelling with City and Colour musician Dallas Green before his death on 24 September 2019.
The hearing at Ipswich, however, was suspended until March while Australian officials consider possible criminal proceedings.
Suffolk coroner Christopher Long said the postponement was "appropriate" in the circumstances.
He said: "It's understood that Mr Bareham was on a diving trip with friends when an incident took place.
"The diving equipment has been seized by Australian police and I understand that an investigation is ongoing."
City and Colour posted a Facebook tribute to Mr Bareham, from Suffolk, shortly after his death, which said: "Our lives are forever changed."
Dallas Green is also a vocalist and guitarist in the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk