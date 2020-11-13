Covid: Hadleigh community urged to 'act now to reduce spread of virus'
- Published
Residents of a town have been urged to "act now to reduce the spread of coronavirus" as infection rates reach almost double the national average.
In the past seven days, 53 new cases were recorded in Hadleigh, Suffolk.
Babergh District Council said data suggested the virus was spreading in the community and between households.
A spokesman told residents: "This is a serious risk and you have a vital role to play to protect yourselves, friends, family and neighbours."
The current infection rate in Hadleigh is 475 cases per 100,000, while the figure for England is 252 per 100,000, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said although many of the cases were linked to outbreaks at a care home and a school, the virus was also being shared in the community and between households.
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- HOLIDAYS: Where can I go away in the UK?
- QUARANTINE: Who must self-isolate after arriving in the UK?
A council spokesman said to residents: "You must act now to reduce the spread of the coronavirus if we are to avoid the possibility of further restrictions becoming necessary after the national restrictions."
The authority urged people "not to assume" they are "safe" if they or anyone in their household does not have symptoms.
Public Health Suffolk director Stuart Keeble said the organisation was "working with partners and local health professionals to control this outbreak".
"We must follow the guidelines - stay at home as much as possible, and remember Hands. Face. Space," he said.
"Contact the council if you need help, support is in place for those who need it. Together we can help Hadleigh recover."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk