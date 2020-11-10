Covid-19: Hadleigh care home residents and staff test positive
A health board has called an outbreak of Covid-19 at a care home "worrying" after 45 staff and residents tested positive for the virus.
Public Health Suffolk (PHS) said there were confirmed cases among 33 members of staff and 12 residents at Magdalen House in Hadleigh.
Hadleigh has the highest rate of new infections in the county, it added.
It said it was working with Suffolk County Council and the home to implement isolation procedures.
"There have been regular meetings between the home, Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Ipswich and East Suffolk NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, Suffolk County Council and the Hadleigh Boxford Group Practice to ensure the swift and efficient management of the situation," a spokeswoman from PHS said.
"This involves the correct isolation procedures and regular testing of everyone who lives and works at the home.
"This is clearly a worrying and we continue to monitor the situation and work with the care home and Suffolk partners to ensure the safety of staff and residents."
