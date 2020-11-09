BBC News

Ed Sheeran collectables fetch £400k at legacy auction

Published
image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA
image captionEd Sheeran's abstract painting Dab 2 went for £40,000 at the charity auction

Ed Sheeran memorabilia has raised more than £400,000 to support children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.

More than 220 collectables went under the hammer as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

The star lot was the singer's abstract painting Dab 2 that fetched £40,000.

A donation of £100,000 was also made by Suffolk firm Tru7 Group, taking the total to £506,000. Organiser Gina Long MBE said the response was "remarkable".

The painting Dab 2, created using house paints, was Sheeran's only artwork he has ever made available for public sale.

Other top sellers included the handwritten lyrics for Perfect, dedicated to his wife Cherry, which raised £23,500.

image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA
image captionDab 2 was Sheeran's only artwork he has ever made available for public sale

Meanwhile, Colin Davidson's sketch of the pop star raised £12,400, a ticket for his first public gig sold for £6,400, and a handful of his childhood Lego fetched £4,150.

image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
image captionThe handwritten lyrics to his hit song Perfect raised £23,500
image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
image captionWhile a handful of Lego from his childhood collection sold for £4,150

All of the proceeds will go to GeeWizz children's charity, which was founded by Mrs Long, and Zest, which is part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

Projects it will fund include a new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

Mrs Long said: "Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality."

It is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."

image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA
image captionA Colin Davidson sketch of the pop star raised £12,400
image copyrightEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
image captionA ticket to his first gig in his hometown of Framlingham, with a £3 entry price, sold for £6,400

The auction ended on Sunday to coincide with the final day of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion, which told the story of his rise to global stardom.

image captionAuction proceeds will support children and young adults in Sheeran's home county of Suffolk

It was organised with help from Sheeran's parents.

His father John said the total was "way beyond our expectations".

"We are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond," he added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Ipswich
  • Framlingham
  • Music
  • Ed Sheeran

More on this story

  • Ed Sheeran donates painting to Suffolk charity auction

    Published
    7 days ago

  • Ed Sheeran: CD he wanted to suppress sells for £50k

    Published
    8 September

  • Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announce birth of daughter Lyra

    Published
    1 September

  • Ed Sheeran exhibition boosts Ipswich museum visitor numbers

    Published
    24 June

  • Ed Sheeran fans react to first Ipswich homecoming gig

    Published
    24 August 2019

  • Ed Sheeran's Framlingham 'Castle on the Hill' visitor boost

    Published
    17 April 2018