Apache 'accidentally opens fire' at Suffolk base
- Published
An investigation is under way after an Army helicopter accidentally opened fire while on the ground in the UK.
It fired a round at Wattisham Flying Station on Tuesday, the Sun reported.
The Apache had suffered a malfunction during a training exercise the day before and was at the Suffolk base near Ipswich for repairs, it is understood.
A British Army spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident at Wattisham Flying Station which is being investigated."
He said he could not comment further.
The Apache, based at Wattisham, is designed to hunt and destroy tanks. In May, one of the helicopters was involved in a near-miss with an air ambulance as it was taking off.
