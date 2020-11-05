Southwold Harbour people-smugglers jailed after yacht plan foiled
- Published
Two people smugglers who sailed into a harbour on a yacht with two illegal immigrants on board have been jailed.
Denys Khvatkov,19, and Bohdan Lutskyi, 39, both from Ukraine, were arrested on 31 July after arriving in Southwold, Suffolk, from the Netherlands.
Both were jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting facilitating a breach of UK immigration laws.
Norwich Crown Court heard that the operation was an "ill-conceived, amateurish plan".
After arriving at Southwold Harbour, the men were met by Border Force officers, who had been alerted to a suspicious vessel by the Dutch coastguard.
One of the Albanians on board said they agreed to pay the pair £5,000 to be smuggled into the UK, and Lutskyi was paid $1,000 for the job, the court heard.
Paperwork found aboard the yacht showed it was bought in Khvatkov's name on 14 July 14, but Judge Stephen Holt said: "I'm fairly sure he wasn't Mr Big."
Forged yachting qualifications were found on board.
Sentencing, the judge said: "I've no doubt there was an organisation behind you and above you and you were the ones who were taking the risk and you're the ones standing in the dock now."
He ordered the yacht and its equipment be confiscated.
Michael Clare, mitigating for Khvatkov, said: "He's not a wily, business-like importer of human beings.
"He's a young fool who, because he has the ability to sail, has in all likelihood been put up to doing this job."
Jude Durr, mitigating for Lutskyi, said he was "recruited to this enterprise" and the men "would have stuck out like a sore thumb" arriving at Southwold.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said after the case: "These men are shameless, ruthless criminals who have made money by smuggling people into the UK illegally and our law enforcement agencies, at home and abroad, are disrupting these gangs."
Dave Fairclough from Immigration Enforcement said: "This is clearly an experienced, sophisticated organised crime group."