Corrie Mckeague: Inquest into four years after disappearance

Published
image copyrightSuffolk Constabulary
image captionCorrie Mckeague went missing after on a night out in September 2016

An inquest into the death of airman Corrie Mckeague is to be held, more than four years after he disappeared.

Mr Mckeague, 23, a gunner at RAF Honington, Suffolk, is believed to have died on 24 September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

Despite extensive searches, his body has never been found.

The Chief Coroner for England and Wales has now directed an inquest be held into his death, following a request from Mr Mckeague's family.

An inquest is expected to open within the next two weeks with a full hearing to be held in 2021.

A Suffolk police investigation into the disappearance was handed to the cold case team in 2018.

image copyrightSuffolk Constabulary
image captionCorrie Mckeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at about 03:20 BST on 24 September

