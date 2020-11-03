Covid-19 alert: Moreton Hall adjusts to life after virus warning By Rachael McMenemy and Laurence Cawley

image caption A local alert was issued for Moreton Hall housing estate after a rise in cases

People on a housing estate once hailed as having the highest life expectancy in the UK were shocked when it was issued with a Covid-19 warning. So what do they think caused the spike in infections - and how do they feel about the prospect of a second lockdown?

Moreton Hall feels like a small town in its own right.

A neighbourhood of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, it is home to 8,000 people and separated from the main town by the busy A14.

It has a mix of housing dating from the 1970s to the present day and at its centre is a hub of shops and amenities, including a butcher, GP's surgery, post office, community centre, coffee shop and small supermarket.

A lot of residents like the sense of community and it is a place where most people stop to chat to their neighbours. And at the moment, there is one major topic of conversation: Covid-19.

Last week, a coronavirus alert was issued for the estate, with West Suffolk Council warning of a large rise in cases and telling residents to "take action now" to avoid a further spike.

The authority said the increase involved household transmissions, linked to visits to friends and family.

Although no further restrictions were imposed, the council reminded people of the need to adhere to those already in place, including the Rule of Six.

Figures show there were 21 new cases in the week to 27 October for the Moreton Hall area, taking the rate to 262.7 cases per 100,000 people.

'It felt like we were all tarred with the same brush'

image caption Nicola Moody says she has seen little evidence people were not following the rules

Nicola Moody, who has lived in Moreton Hall since the age of two, helps run a Facebook group for residents.

On hearing about the local alert she, like many others, was shocked, having seen little or no evidence of people flouting the rules.

"It sounded incredibly official and serious, and sounded like it condemned the whole of Moreton Hall, and [it] felt like we were all tarred with the same brush," she says.

She said people had believed cases were localised to Abbots Green Academy, which has remained shut this week following the half- term break due to the number of positive cases, and the need for many other staff and pupils to self-isolate.

image caption A rise in cases had been partially linked to an outbreak at Abbots Green Academy

"The vast majority of people here are following the rules. It is a very small number of cases in a very large estate. Moreton Hall is like a small town, really," she says.

With a second England-wide lockdown looming, Ms Moody, who is seven months pregnant with her second child, is particularly anxious at the prospect of giving birth, since the West Suffolk Hospital, like many others, is only allowing partners to attend once a woman is in active labour.

"It is a very scary experience," she says.

Many on the estate fear Thursday's lockdown will extend well beyond the four weeks the government has initially stipulated.

"People are very disappointed and worried... because if it gets extended it will be very near Christmastime," she says.

"If you've been following the rules it is very frustrating to know you're going into lockdown again."

'It's been so quiet'

image caption Lucy Newell, co-owner of The Coffee House, plans to close ahead of Thursday's new lockdown

Lucy Newell, co-owner of The Coffee House on the estate, says there has been a marked downturn in customers since news of the local warning broke.

"It has been so quiet," she says.

"The cases in this whole area have been so low, everyone has been doing what was asked... people have been obeying the rules, so it is really hard to believe about the cases."

On Thursday the shop will be closed while a sister site nearby will stay open.

"We'll keep Fornham All Saints open for takeaway but we're going to close this one as it's been so quiet," she says.

She also feels "a duty of care" to shut the shop while cases remain high.

'We'll really miss this place'

image caption Vicky Heighes was surprised to hear the news of increased cases

Friends Denise Brown and Vicky Heighes are regulars at the coffee shop, often popping in after a workout.

They, too, were shocked at news of the higher rates on Moreton Hall, and say at first it sounded quite scary.

Ms Brown, whose family run the company Vacs R Us on the estate, also noticed a downturn in business in the days immediately after the alert was issued.

image caption Denise Brown, who runs a business on the estate, also noticed a downturn in trade after the alert was issued

"We had less people coming in and I know that happened here [the coffee shop] too. But it's started to pick back up again."

Ms Heighes says the pair are both "really going to miss" the coffee shop and its friendly atmosphere once lockdown starts again.

'Everyone pulls together'

image copyright Peter Thompson image caption Peter Thompson (left) says he is proud of how the community has pulled together

Peter Thompson is a concerned resident, a Conservative district councillor and mayor of Bury St Edmunds.

Living on Moreton Hall, he says he understands the frustrations of local people, but has no worries that the estate will not pull through and drive down case numbers again.

"We have got really strong community in Moreton Hall; everyone pulls together, there is a really good community spirit," he says.

As a councillor, he says adult-to-adult household transmission was the "red flag" leading to the alert, rather than the school outbreak as some believe.

"We've got a very mixed community in terms of demographic," he says.

"This used to be the place in the country where people had the highest life expectancy... so we do have an elderly population. We've also got two good primary schools and a high school. So you've you a mix of the very young and very old."

The "worrying bit", he says, was transmission between households with no children, or between people in their 40s.

Mr Thompson says residents seemed split in terms of the actions they wanted to see.

"The reaction was 50/50, really, with people saying they wanted lockdown of schools, but also saying they need a living and people being scared of losing a job if things shut down again.

"People are not intentionally going out there to be reckless... but if you do anything for seven to eight months some people will make some mistakes.

"It's a bit like when you're on a diet, you need to consciously think about what you're eating, and with this you have got to make a conscious, mindful effort and not get complacent."

'A frustrating time'

Suffolk County Council said it was too soon to comment on case numbers on the estate, but confirmed Abbots Green Academy would remain closed this week.

It said two new pupil cases were identified at the weekend and that some staff who tested positive for Covid-19 were not well enough to return.

In a statement, it said: "We would like to thank the Moreton Hall Community for following the guidance. We understand that this is a frustrating time but if we stick with it we should start to see cases reducing."