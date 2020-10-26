BBC News

Crane truck overturns on A140 in Suffolk blocking the road

Police were called at about 14:30 GMT to the A140, which is mostly single carriageway in Suffolk

Part of the A140 was closed in both directions after a crane truck overturned and blocked the road.

Police were called at about 14:30 GMT near to the junction with the A1120 at Earl Stonham in Suffolk.

The crash also damaged two garden walls, a telegraph pole and a tree, Suffolk Police said.

Two people suffered very minor injuries in the crash. Highways England crews were called to the scene, a police spokeswoman added.

