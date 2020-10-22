Ed Sheeran gives personal items to Suffolk charity auction
- Published
Ed Sheeran has donated personal items including handwritten lyrics to his hit song Perfect to a charity auction.
It was organised with help from his parents to support youngsters in his home county of Suffolk, including redeveloping a playground in Ipswich.
Fans can also bid for his childhood Lego and a £3 ticket to his first ever gig in Framlingham.
David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt also donated items to the online auction, which runs until 8 November.
The auction's end date coincides with the final day of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which tells the story of his rise to global stardom.
It opened at the Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, in the week leading up to Sheeran's homecoming gigs last August.
The 29-year-old's parents John and Imogen Sheeran wanted to create a lasting legacy from the exhibition.
Proceeds will help charity GeeWizz to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, estimated to cost up to £300,000.
Funds will also benefit the town's St Elizabeth Hospice, which aims to help teenagers and young adults with incurable illnesses live their lives to the full.
John Sheeran said: "Imogen and I send our thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction.
"We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave."
Among the auction lots are guitars from John Mayer, Snow Patrol and Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley.
There is also a Rolling Stones gold disc and signed Pink Floyd memorabilia from drummer Nick Mason.
