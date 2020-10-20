Suffolk ex-police officer barred after disposing of drugs
The actions of a former police officer who disposed of drugs he seized amounted to gross misconduct, a police hearing found.
Daniel Jackson, 28, of Norwich, was a patrol officer during a stop and search operation in Newmarket in October 2019.
A case hearing at Suffolk Police headquarters barred him from serving as an officer again.
Jackson is also due to be sentenced in court on criminal charges, including misconduct in a public office.
The special police hearing, held at Martlesham, heard the ex-constable worked for three years as a patrol officer based at Mildenhall.
Jackson did not attend the hearing, which was told he seized a small quantity of "suspected, controlled drugs" during a routine roadside stop and search operation.
It heard he disposed of the drugs and "failed to record the matter".
An internal investigation began after colleagues raised concerns with anti-corruption officials. Jackson was interviewed by police in April and resigned from the force in June.
'Barred list'
Suffolk's Chief Constable Stephen Jupp told the police hearing that he "found the allegations amounted to gross misconduct and had he still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed".
Jackson will be placed on the "police barred list", meaning he is banned from any work with law enforcement bodies.
Det Supt Lynne Cross, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Professional Standards Department, said: "The highest level of personal and professional behaviour should be demonstrated by those serving with us to ensure the public have confidence in their police force.
"Such behaviour undermines public confidence."
Jackson pleaded guilty to criminal charges at Norwich Crown Court on 11 September, which also included the offence of perverting the course of justice.
He is due to be sentenced next month.
