Covid-19: Cases confirmed at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton
Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among staff at a meat processing site.
Norfolk County Council said it was dealing with positive test results at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, which produces pork products.
A small number of staff had the virus and the source was being investigated, it added.
Cranswick also has poultry processing sites at Kenninghall, Norfolk, and Yaxley, Suffolk.
It is one of several meat processing plants which have experienced an outbreak of coronavirus among staff.
Turkey producer Bernard Matthews in Holton, Suffolk, has been affected since last month, with 72 workers self-isolating.
A small number of workers at its site in Great Witchingham, Norfolk, have tested positive in the past week.
Banham Poultry closed for two weeks in August and September when more than 120 staff had the virus.
