BBC News

Covid-19: Cases confirmed at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionCranswick Country Foods is based on Brandon Road on the outskirts of Watton

Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among staff at a meat processing site.

Norfolk County Council said it was dealing with positive test results at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, which produces pork products.

A small number of staff had the virus and the source was being investigated, it added.

Cranswick also has poultry processing sites at Kenninghall, Norfolk, and Yaxley, Suffolk.

It is one of several meat processing plants which have experienced an outbreak of coronavirus among staff.

Turkey producer Bernard Matthews in Holton, Suffolk, has been affected since last month, with 72 workers self-isolating.

A small number of workers at its site in Great Witchingham, Norfolk, have tested positive in the past week.

Banham Poultry closed for two weeks in August and September when more than 120 staff had the virus.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: A thousand Bernard Matthews staff in Suffolk to have tests

    Published
    18 hours ago

  • Covid-19 outbreak among staff at second Bernard Matthews plant

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19 cases rise at Bernard Matthews's Suffolk turkey plant

    Published
    5 October

  • Bernard Matthews: Covid-19 outbreak 'may be linked to car sharing'

    Published
    29 September

  • Banham Poultry: Covid outbreak factory loses £4m worth of chicken

    Published
    23 September