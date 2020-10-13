Ipswich striker James Norwood faces drink-driving charge
- Published
Footballer James Norwood is due in court to face a drink-driving charge.
The Ipswich Town striker will appear before magistrates on Tuesday accused of driving an Audi Q8 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 30 August, when over the limit.
Mr Norwood, 30, of Cockfield, Bury St Edmunds, has scored 11 goals in 37 games for Ipswich since joining in the summer of 2019.
His previous clubs include Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.
The BBC has contacted Ipswich Town for comment.