Barham farmhouse shooting: Man guilty of wife's manslaughter
A man has admitted killing his wife by shooting her twice in the chest in a bedroom at their farmhouse.
Silke Hartshorne-Jones, 41, died in hospital after she was found seriously injured at The Green in Barham, Suffolk, at about 04:45 on 3 May.
At Ipswich Crown Court, her husband Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced in January.
He was initially charged with murder.
Two consultant forensic psychiatrists concluded he "had an abnormality of mental functioning" when he killed his wife, Suffolk Police said.
Hartshorne-Jones, who entered his plea at an earlier hearing, will be sentenced during the week commencing 11 January.