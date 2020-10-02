'Missed opportunities' in 2005 Ipswich Hospital baby death
There were "missed opportunities" in the treatment of a baby boy who died within 24 hours after he was born, a coroner said.
Riyad Ali died on 16 July 2005 at Ipswich Hospital.
His death was referred to the coroner's service in Suffolk years later after it emerged the hospital carried out a sudden unexpected death investigation without informing his family.
Riyad's mother, Bilkis, said they were "saddened there were failures".
Ipswich Hospital has been approached for a comment.
During the inquest, it was heard Riyad was a small baby at 2.2kg (4.9lb), hypothermic and "floppy" when he was born at Ipswich Hospital's maternity unit on 15 July 2005.
There was little cause for concern, however, until later that night and he was admitted to the special care baby unit, the hearing in Ipswich heard.
He became progressively unwell and although tests and observations were made, not all of the information was communicated to relevant members of staff, the inquest was told.
The hearing was told when he had a raised respiratory rate "alarm bells should have been ringing" and consideration should have been given to transferring Riyad to a specialist centre due to his metabolic imbalance.
However, the inquest heard even if he had been transferred, the "tragic" outcome most likely would have been the same.
Riyad died from a metabolic acidosis of unknown origin.
'Limited capability'
The fact the sudden unexpected death investigation was undertaken by the hospital came to light when Mrs Ali requested her son's medical records 10 years after his death.
Mr Parsley said that was "unacceptable".
He concluded Riyad died from natural causes, adding: "There were a number of missed opportunities to provide clinical reviews or potential treatments."
But he said it was unlikely Riyad would have survived nonetheless due to the "limited capability" to treat his illness at the time of his death.