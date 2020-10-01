Man in court over 96 child sexual abuse charges
A man has appeared in court charged with 96 child sexual abuse allegations.
David Wilson, of Kirstead, King's Lynn, Norfolk, was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.
The 36-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear again at the same court for a plea hearing on 23 November.
The National Crime Agency said the allegations related to 49 victims aged from four to 14 between 1 May 2016 and 31 May 2018.
Mr Wilson is accused of causing or inciting young boys to send him indecent images of themselves or of them and other children, intentionally causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making unwanted demands for indecent images of a child with menace.