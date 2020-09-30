Ipswich excavation: Insights into historic trading port revealed Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Oxford Archaeology/Pre-Construct image caption The excavation at Ipswich's waterfront took place in 2012, ahead of blocks of flats being built

Research from an archaeological dig at "one of England's oldest trading ports" where hundreds of skeletons were found reveal insights into Anglo Saxon lives in a town's "poorer area", expert said.

A 6th-8th Century barrow cemetery was unearthed, revealing finds linked to local industry and what could the "earliest evidence" of an autopsy.

image copyright Oxford Archaeology/Pre-Construct image caption The unearthed cemetery contained more than 1,100 burials spanning the Late Saxon to Late medieval periods

They said the excavations revealed burials associated with the Middle Saxon trading centre, extensive remains of the Middle- to Late-Saxon settlement, and the lost medieval church and cemetery of St Augustine's from a later period.

Richard Brown, co-author of the book and senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology, said the findings "very much exceeded expectations".

"We hope this volume goes some way to highlighting the rich resource of this internationally important town's archaeology," he added.

image copyright Oxford Archaeology/Pre-Construct image caption A silver penny of King Beonna from the Middle Saxon settlement was uncovered

Researchers said a Middle Saxon settlement of 8th to 9th Century overlaid the cemetery and the remains showed the setting out of plots, streets, and buildings similar to other Anglo-Saxon trading centres at London, Southampton and York.

They said the unearthed cemetery contained more than 1,100 burials spanning the Late Saxon to Late medieval periods.

The discoveries offered insights into the lives of people in "one of Ipswich's poorer areas" and included:

antler combs and textile tools found in wells and cess pits

an exceptionally well-preserved ware kiln "of crucial importance since it indicates that production [of pottery] took place across a wider area of the town than was previously suspected"

the presence of reused boat timbers in graves indicates the population must have included a high proportion of sailors

one individual buried with a chancel and paten, indicating he was a priest

a skeleton with post-mortem knife cuts down the spine, which "if the explanation [of autopsy] is indeed the correct one, the skeleton represents the earliest physical evidence of anatomisation or dissection ever identified in the country"

Simon Mays, human skeletal biologist for Historic England, said: "The burials provide important new insights into the diverse and ever-changing population of one of England's oldest trading ports."

image copyright Oxford Archaeology/Pre-Construct image caption As was a buckle plate fashioned from a reused lead strip inscribed with runes, the meaning of which remained "uncertain"

image copyright Oxford Archaeology/Pre-Construct image caption Ipswich was originally known by its Anglo-Saxon name - variously spelt Gippeswyke, Gippeswic or Gipeswic

image caption The site is now occupied by high rise flats

It was the first group of burials associated with a major English port to have been archaeologically excavated and analysed, according to the research team.