Orwell Bridge: Large-scale search as pair last seen on crossing Published duration 59 minutes ago

image caption Two people were last seen on the Orwell Bridge at Ipswich at 22:30 BST on Tuesday

Rescue teams are conducting a large-scale search for two people last seen on the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called to the A14 bridge over the River Orwell at Ipswich, Suffolk, just before 22:30 BST on Tuesday but did not find anyone when they arrived.

The search resumed this morning.

Emergency services including lifeboats and helicopters from other counties have been drafted in to help in the operation.

image caption The bridge is part of the A14 and crosses the River Orwell

The bridge is about 43m (140ft) above the water at its apex.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "We have been assisting Suffolk Police, and coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent, coastguard rescue teams from Aldeburgh, Holbrook, Shingle Street and Felixstowe, and two RNLI lifeboats from Harwich have all been sent."

