Suffolk Show cancelled over Covid-19 uncertainty Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright James Hazell image caption The Suffolk Show highlights the agriculture and local produce of the county

The Suffolk Show in 2021 has been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA) has announced "with great sadness" that the next show will be in 2022.

The event attracted 90,000 visitors to Trinity Park near Ipswich in 2019, but the 2020 event was called off.

The organising committee said it had concluded it could not put on a show next May "safely, and with confidence".

The agricultural show runs for two days during summer half terms and offers livestock and showjumping competitions, fun fairs, flower shows, demonstrations of skills from blacksmithery to hairdressing, and trade stands from a wide range of organisations ranging from tractors to sports organisations, including Ipswich Town.

'Clarity'

The SAA said it had met several times to consider whether or not it would be possible to put on the 2021 event, said to be worth millions to the local economy , and the decision not to had been made "with regret".

"The conclusion reached, with so much uncertainty over the coming months, reinforced by the latest government guidelines, was that putting on the show we all wish for, set against the risks of it being allowed to happen in the way we would intend, led to the decision to cancel the 2021 event with immediate effect," a statement said.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision to take but we felt it right at this particular time, in order to create clarity sooner rather than later and further reduce any potential health and safety, reputational and financial risks to the association."

It added that it was planning a series of smaller events, such as equine and livestock shows instead.

"All our efforts will now be focussed on navigating ourselves through the next year and planning for a fantastic show in 2022," the statement said.

