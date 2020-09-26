Nuclear power: Suffolk's Sizewell C is too expensive says Ed Davey By Vikki Irwin & Chris Bond

image copyright EDF image caption Sizewell C (lighter grey on the right) would be built next to Sizewell B, which is still generating, and Sizewell A, which is being decommissioned

Former Energy Secretary Ed Davey has said building a new nuclear power station at Sizewell is "too expensive".

Instead the new Liberal Democrat leader argues the government should invest more in renewable energy to help boost the economy.

"The economic case for nuclear power is not there any more," said Mr Davey.

Energy firm EDF, which is behind the £20bn proposals, said the plant on the Suffolk coast would deliver low-carbon electricity.

Mr Davey, energy minister during the 2010-15 coalition government, approved plans for a new nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in 2013 and secured Chinese investment for the site on the Somerset coast.

At the time he described it as "a milestone on the road to decarbonisation".

image copyright AFP image caption Ed Davey became leader of the Liberal Democrats in August

But now he said: "The cost of offshore wind energy has fallen dramatically and renewables are cheaper than nuclear.

"We can build them locally, we don't need Chinese investment. Let's tap into this energy source that we control, that is clean, green and that creates green jobs in the region."

Next week sees the deadline for interested parties to register their interest in the planning inquiry into Sizewell C.

It is expected to be about 18 months before a final planning decision is made and the plant would then take 10 years to build.

A spokesman for EDF said it would be a "near identical copy" of Hinkley Point C which would cut out "first-of-a-kind construction costs".

"This makes it cheaper to build and finance, and cost-competitive with other low-carbon technologies," she said.

image caption The proposals included two park and ride sites for construction staff, a bypass around Farnham and lorry park further south near Ipswich

image caption The white dome of Sizewell B is a landmark on the Suffolk coast, while Sizewell A is the dark square to the south of it

The French-owned energy firm said it would create about 7,500 jobs at the peak of construction.

EDF said it was sensitive to people's concerns and was working to reduce the impact.

A spokesman for the government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said nuclear energy was "an important part of our energy mix and we are committed to protecting the range of high quality jobs the sector supports".

"All nuclear projects in the UK are conducted under robust and independent regulation to ensure that the UK's interests are protected.

"We regularly engage with all developers on their projects and are considering a range of financing solutions."

