Kesgrave shooting: Schoolboy regains consciousness Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

A boy who was shot in the face as he walked to school has regained consciousness in hospital.

The 15-year-old, who was shot in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September, remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

He was airlifted to hospital after he was shot on the Grange Farm housing estate at about 08:40 BST.

A boy, also aged 15, is charged with attempted murder and is due in court for a plea hearing in December.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over and under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.