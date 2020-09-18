Kesgrave shooting: Schoolboy remains in critical condition Published duration 24 minutes ago

image caption The shooting happened at Friends Walk in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, on 7 September

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face on his way to school remains in a critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, at about 08:40 BST on 7 September.

Another boy, aged 15 and who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court two days later charged with attempted murder.

Norwich Youth Court heard the victim was shot in the face, allegedly after a confrontation.

image caption A temporary police station was set up in Kesgrave while investigations took place

The defendant, from the Woodbridge area, is also charged with possessing a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over-and-under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 7 December.

A provisional trial date was set for 25 January.

image caption The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge