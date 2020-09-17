Victoria Hall murder: 'New leads' in 1999 death probe Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Suffolk Police image caption Victoria Hall was 17 when she was snatched on her way home from a nightclub and killed

Members of the public have given police "new lines of inquiry" into the unsolved 1999 murder of a 17-year-old.

Victoria Hall, 17, went missing on her way home from a nightclub in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in September 1999.

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled ditch five days later but her killer has never been found.

Suffolk Police said 90 calls in response to a renewed appeal launched last year had "helped piece together information".

Victoria disappeared near her home in Trimley St Mary on 19 September.

She had been at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe with a friend that night.

The two girls left the club at about 01:00 BST and walked the two miles back to Trimley, stopping at a takeaway along the way.

They were 300 yards (274m) from Victoria's home near Faulkeners Way when the friends parted at 02:30 BST.

Victoria's body was found in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, 25 miles (40km) away, on 24 September.

image copyright Suffolk Police image caption Victoria was wearing a black dress, a brown jacket, a wooden hair slide and sandals similar to those pictured

Suffolk Police, which reopened the investigation last year , launched a fresh appeal ahead of Saturday, which will mark 21 years since Victoria's disappearance.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said: "We still believe there are people out there who will know something very significant about this case, but have still as yet not told us."

In 2001, a businessman was found not guilty of Victoria's murder.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk