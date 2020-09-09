Kesgrave shooting: Teen in court charged with schoolboy attack Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption The shooting happened at Friends Walk in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, on Monday

A 15-year-old has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a boy of the same age was shot in the face as he walked to school.

The shooting happened on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, at about 08:40 BST on Monday.

The victim remains in a critical condition at hospital.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, was remanded in custody by Norwich Youth Court to appear at Ipswich Crown Court later.

The victim was shot in the face, allegedly after a confrontation, the court heard.

image caption A temporary police station remains at the scene near Friends Walk

The defendant is also charged with possession of a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over-and-under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The youth, from the Woodbridge area, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the 20-minute hearing. He was not asked to enter pleas.

image caption The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge