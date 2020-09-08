Kesgrave schoolboy shooting: 15-year-old boy charged Published duration 5 minutes ago

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after a schoolboy was shot.

The victim was shot at about 08:40 BST on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on Monday.

The Year 11 Kesgrave High School pupil is in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The boy been remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Friends Walk was reopened earlier today following the completion of police searches in the area.