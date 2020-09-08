Attempted murder accused drove into Ipswich pub-goers, court hears Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Three men were injured in the early hours of Sunday in St Helen's Street, Ipswich

A man drove his car into a group of pedestrians after a fight outside a pub earlier that night, a court has heard.

Ipswich Crown Court heard three men were injured when a car struck them in St Helen's Street, Ipswich on 8 March.

Witness Brandon Mann said he had been on his way to get food after a night out in the Waterlily pub when a car "swerved up onto the pavement".

Thomas Broughton, 32, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, denies three counts of attempted murder.

He also denies driving an Audi A3 dangerously.

Mr Mann told the court he had been part of a group of six relatives and friends who had been on a pub crawl.

He said after they left the Waterlily pub there was "some miscommunication" with another group.

"Two blokes thought we were laughing at them and asked what we were laughing at, and we said nothing," he said.

He said a scuffle had broken out with the other group, which included Mr Broughton, who had then left.

The court heard Mr Mann's group had later been planning to get a kebab when he "heard a car screeching".

"The car swerved up onto the pavement," he said. "It happened so quickly.

"My uncle landed next to me. He was bleeding from his mouth."

'Revving loudly'

Colin Mann, who was also in the pub crawl group, told the court as they left the pub "something was said and Mr Broughton stepped forward.

"He just came over mouthing off, swearing, I told him to go away."

He said a fight had started, and that later he had heard an engine "revving loudly" and a car "coming at a fast speed".

"It mounted the pavement, I shouted to everyone to get out of the way," he said.

Under cross-examination, he agreed the first punch was thrown by someone in his group.

The trial continues.

Related Topics Ipswich