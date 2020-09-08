Suffolk school closed for second day after Covid outbreak Published duration 4 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill remained closed for a second day

A school has remained closed for a second day after eight members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, Suffolk, said 90 students - three classes - had been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

The head teacher said the school had been deep-cleaned but it would stay closed on Tuesday as a number of staff were still waiting for test results.

It is hoped it will reopen for some year groups on Wednesday.

image caption The headteacher said the building had been successfully deep-cleaned

All year groups were due to be at school on Monday but the as a "precautionary measure".

Head Andy Hunter said: "I share the disappointment of parents and children with this disruption to the start of the school year, but everyone's safety is our priority.

"We have not had any news about any cases amongst children in either the classes that are self-isolating or more widely."

He added that remote learning had been put in place for pupils and a decision on reopening would be made by Tuesday evening.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, said the news "may worry parents across Suffolk" but it was "important to remember that the risk of children contracting Covid-19 is still very small".

