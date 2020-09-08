Kesgrave shooting: Gun found in schoolboy attack inquiry Published duration 47 minutes ago

image caption Police remain at the scene in Grange Farm, Kesgrave

A "long-barrelled gun" has been recovered by police investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on his way to school.

The Year 11 Kesgrave High School pupil is in a critical condition and a 15-year-old boy is under arrest.

Supt Kerry Cutler said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

She said: "We have arrested an individual that we believe is involved in the incident and we also recovered a weapon."

The suspect, who is said to be from the Woodbridge area, was arrested by armed police on suspicion of attempted murder.

image caption The injured boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition

image copyright Google image caption Kesgrave is a small town on the outskirts of Ipswich

A temporary police station has been set up in Kesgrave and Supt Cutler said there was a large police presence, including officers from other forces.

Supt Cutler said: "Everybody is shocked, Kesgrave is on the outskirts of Ipswich, it is almost a semi-rural area, it's very much a residential area, this is not something we've seen in that area before and people will be impacted by it.

"The investigation goes on and we're still appealing for anybody who saw anything or has any information to come forward."

image copyright PA Media image caption Police said a large police presence would remain in the area

Suffolk Police said it was thought a single shot was fired at Friends Walk, off Through Jollys.

The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

