Kesgrave shooting: Gun found in schoolboy attack inquiry
A "long-barrelled gun" has been recovered by police investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on his way to school.
The victim was shot at about 08:40 BST on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on Tuesday.
The Year 11 Kesgrave High School pupil is in a critical condition and a 15-year-old boy is under arrest.
Supt Kerry Cutler said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.
She said: "We have arrested an individual that we believe is involved in the incident and we also recovered a weapon."
The suspect, who is said to be from the Woodbridge area, was arrested by armed police on suspicion of attempted murder.
A temporary police station has been set up in Kesgrave and Supt Cutler said there was a large police presence, including officers from other forces.
Supt Cutler said: "Everybody is shocked, Kesgrave is on the outskirts of Ipswich, it is almost a semi-rural area, it's very much a residential area, this is not something we've seen in that area before and people will be impacted by it.
"The investigation goes on and we're still appealing for anybody who saw anything or has any information to come forward."
Suffolk Police said it was thought a single shot was fired at Friends Walk, off Through Jollys.
The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
