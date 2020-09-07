Image caption The air ambulance landed on a grass area and took off just before 10:00 BST

Emergency services have responded to reports of a shooting on a residential estate, police said.

Suffolk Police was called just after 08:40 BST to the Through Jollys and Friends Walk areas of the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave, Suffolk.

A police cordon has been put in place and a person was receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The air ambulance landed on a grass area and took off just before 10:00 BST.