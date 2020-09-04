Image caption Richard Day, 45, died from a brain haemorrhage

Two teenagers accused of killing a man outside a kebab shop have been acquitted of manslaughter.

Richard Day, 45, died from a brain haemorrhage after a fight broke out outside Kebapizza in Ipswich at about 00:15 GMT on 23 February.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied manslaughter and were found not guilty.

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court failed to reach a decision on charges of violent disorder and was discharged.

A third boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was not on trial. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside the takeaway on St Matthew's Street in Ipswich

