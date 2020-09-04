Image copyright Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Image caption Kieron Dyer played 33 times for England

A man arrested after reports of racial slurs against former England footballer Kieron Dyer will face no further action, police said.

Mr Dyer previously told the East Anglian Daily Times he did not hear the alleged abuse at Hintlesham Golf Club on 24 July but was informed racial abuse was used in reference to him.

Suffolk Police said there was "insufficient evidence" into the claim.

Two men were initially arrested following the incident.

The force said both men, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 30s, were cautioned for a malicious communications offence.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence but faced no further action, the force said.

Hintlesham Golf Club said the police caution was issued in relation to a separate matter that has no connection to the golf club.

Mr Dyer, 41, who started his career at Ipswich Town, played 33 times for the national football team and also played for West Ham and Newcastle United.

The BBC has approached Mr Dyer for comment.

