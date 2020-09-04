Image copyright Google Image caption More than 50 firefighters were called to Ipswich Hospital on Friday morning

Patients have been evacuated from a ward following a chemical spill at a hospital.

More than 50 firefighters were called to Ipswich Hospital at about 04:00 BST after hazardous materials were spilled during a deep clean at the site.

Nearby patients were moved and no-one was hurt.

East Suffolk and North Essex Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said they had moved seven patients "as a precaution".

'Super cautious'

Mr Hulme said they were conducting a standard fogging procedure in a room after somebody with a non-Covid-19 related infection had been in there.

"What's happened is there has been a slight spillage of some of the cleaning material and as a precaution we've moved seven patients - six from a bay near the side room and one from an adjoining side room - into another part of the hospital," he said.

"There has been no harm to any patients or staff but obviously because it is a hazardous material we have involved the fire brigade and they are helping us with the cleaning operation."

He added that the fire brigade was "rightly being super cautious" in sending many firefighters, as when hazardous materials are mentioned in a call out they do not know what they might be faced with and a hospital would have a lot of patients who cannot move quickly.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 12 appliances to the scene and crews assisted with the ventilation of the building.